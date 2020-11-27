LaVina Ruth Strain



LaVina Ruth Strain was called home to our Lord on November 25, 2020. Ruth was born on March 23, 1936 in Sweetwater, Texas to L.J. and LaVearl (Lockhart) Dyer. She was a unique and caring individual who touched the lives of anyone who knew her. She was very dedicated to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all aspects of their lives.



Ruth was retired from R.G. Barry Corporation and Angelo State University. After 34 years, she was still the manager of Alamo Village Apartments at the time of her death where she made life-long friends and enjoyed the company of many of the tenants.



She was preceded in death by her parents, L.J. Dyer and John and LaVearl Arthur and a sister, Rebecca Dyer.



She is survived by siblings, Mary (Corky) Shelby, Joel Dyer, Jerry (Bonnie) Arthur; sons, Butch (Myra) and Larry Strain; grandchildren, Erin Raines, Shaun (Kayla) Strain, Jason (Samantha) Strain and Raegan Strain (J.C. Morgan); great-grandchildren, Brayden, Amanda, Danika, Stetson, Cayson, Caitlyn, Kadence, Wyatt and Barrett; and numerous family members and friends that she adored. She is also survived by dear friends, Jessie Gonzales; R.D. and MaryDell Barron; and Heather Wilson.



According to her wishes, there will be no service at this time. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date.



In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you take a moment to hug your family and friends, or take a drive where the bluebonnets are blooming and think of Ruth. Time waits for no one.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store