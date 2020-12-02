Lawrence Lee Harris, Sr.
San Angelo - Lawrence Lee Harris, Sr., 96, of San Angelo, passed away on November 28, 2020. He was born on January 11, 1924 in Wartrace, TN to Robert Lee Harris and Ruby Katie Hawkins Harris. Lawrence married the love of his entire life, Bennie Jean Rucker, on September 2nd1949 until her death, June 23rd 2020. He was the most caring, loving man and a wonderful example to his family. Lawrence was in the Navy from 1942-1946 as an Aviation Machinist's Mate, 2nd class and received the WWII Victory Medal & American Campaign Medal. He worked for Foremost Dairy, Goodyear Proving Grounds and as a Realtor. He was preceded in death by his wife Bennie Harris, son Tommy, two grandsons, Derek & Joel, a brother and sisters. Is survived by daughter Bobbie (Scooter) Foreman, son Mike (Michelle) Harris and son Lawrence Harris, Jr., close Nieces & Nephews, 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and one great-great on the way. There will be a private service at a later date. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com