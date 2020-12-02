1/1
Lawrence Lee Harris Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence Lee Harris, Sr.

San Angelo - Lawrence Lee Harris, Sr., 96, of San Angelo, passed away on November 28, 2020. He was born on January 11, 1924 in Wartrace, TN to Robert Lee Harris and Ruby Katie Hawkins Harris. Lawrence married the love of his entire life, Bennie Jean Rucker, on September 2nd1949 until her death, June 23rd 2020. He was the most caring, loving man and a wonderful example to his family. Lawrence was in the Navy from 1942-1946 as an Aviation Machinist's Mate, 2nd class and received the WWII Victory Medal & American Campaign Medal. He worked for Foremost Dairy, Goodyear Proving Grounds and as a Realtor. He was preceded in death by his wife Bennie Harris, son Tommy, two grandsons, Derek & Joel, a brother and sisters. Is survived by daughter Bobbie (Scooter) Foreman, son Mike (Michelle) Harris and son Lawrence Harris, Jr., close Nieces & Nephews, 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and one great-great on the way. There will be a private service at a later date. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
3256553113
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved