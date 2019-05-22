|
Leandro De La Garza Perez
San Angelo - Leandro De La Garza Perez, 88, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born April 22, 1931 to Bernardo y Neoponuzena "Chena" De La Garza Perez in Ozona, Texas.
Mr. De La Garza was a strong hard-working man as he traveled all around the US to provide for his family. He was a sheep shearer and a ranch hand and also a pillar for his family. He made the way for his children and grandchildren and he is dearly loved and cherished by all. He was the best singer, storyteller and quite a character, his smile and laughter will never be forgotten.
The Vigil Service will be 6:00 P.M., Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be 10:00 A.M., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Joey Faylona as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Esperanza Q. De La Garza, his Daughter Lilia De La Garza, Grand-Daughter Krystal De La Garza, and Son Héctor De La Garza. He is survived by his sister Armandina Casillas De La Garza, Estela Rodriquez De La Garza and brother Leonel De La Garza, his son Leandro De La Garza Jr. and wife Marina, daughters Nina Morales and husband Juan tt, Pat Villarreal and husband John tt, Liz Wyatt and husband Guillermo, Rosie De La Garza and Rodrigo Fraire, Grace Martinez, Lilia Bell and husband Jason and son George De La Garza; 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be his beloved sons Leandro De La Garza Jr. and George De La Garza, grandsons Leandro De La Garza III, Joe Morales, Will Bell, Robert Treviño, Zack Bell and great-grandsons Tony De La Garza and Adrian De La Garza.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 22, 2019