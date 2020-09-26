Lee Waring Russell
San Angelo - Lee Waring Russell went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 25, 2020. He was 96 years old. He was born March 9, 1924 in Ft. Worth, Texas. He attended Texas A&M College in 1941 and 1942. When War World II began, Lee enlisted in the U.S. Army on March 21, 1942. He was in the 86th Blackhawk Infantry Division and earned a Purple Heart. He was discharged on December 16, 1945. Lee was also the President of Texas Production Credit Association of San Angelo. Lee is preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. Lee is survived by his wife Geneva Russell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services are for family only thanks to COVID19, which will be held on Monday, September 28th at 10AM in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com