Lela Mae Hitchcock



San Angelo - Lela Mae Hitchcock, 98, of San Angelo passed away peacefully in her home on August 1, 2020. She was born in Sylvester, TX on January 26, 1922 to Ernest & Maggie McCright. She graduated from Ingleside High School in 1940. Lela married J.B. Campbell in 1942 and had 4 children, Randy, Mike, Debbie and Becky. J.B. passed in 1960 and Lela met and married Raymond Hitchcock in 1962. They had one son, Bill. Lela and Raymond were devout Christians and served in the Church of Christ throughout their lives. They moved to San Angelo in 1969. They quickly met lifelong friends through their church congregation and bowling leagues. They loved to travel across the US in their RV with family and friends. Lela is preceded in death by her husbands, J.B. and Raymond, 2 sons Randy and Johnny Mike Campbell, one granddaughter, Traci, and a brother, A.J. McCright. She is survived by one son and two daughters, Bill Hitchcock of California and Debbie Smith and Rebecca Musil, both of San Angelo, 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Lela had many friends and her dearest was Mary Joy Powell. They loved to play cards, dominoes, dine out and attend parties. Lela was an excellent cook, seamstress, bargain shopper and storyteller. All who knew her loved her sweetness and generosity. When her body no longer allowed her active lifestyle, she stayed mentally sharp by working her Sudoku puzzles, reading books and watching game shows. Her family wishes to acknowledge Kindred Home Health & Hospice. A special thanks to Pam and Corina. Graveside service will be at Fairmount Cemetery on Friday, August 7th at 9 am. An open visitation will be all day on Thursday at Johnson's Funeral Home. The family request your wearing masks at the visitation and at the cemetery service. Minister Paul Shero of Southgate Church of Christ will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to San Angelo Christian Academy. Lela will be dearly missed. Her family is grateful for her love and at peace knowing she is in heaven with those she lost.









