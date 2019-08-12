|
Lelia Trevino Castro
San Angelo - Lelia Trevino Castro entered eternal rest surrounded by her family on August 9, 2019. She was born on August 20, 1925 in Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila Mexico to Carlos and Consuelo Trevino. At a young age, she immigrated to the United States with her family where they settled in Sonora, Tx. There, she met and married the love of her life, Abel Castro Sr. Later, they relocated to San Angelo, Texas where she would spend the remainder of her life.
Lelia was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many. She had a sense of humor that brought laughter and smiles to many. She was quick-witted and had boundless energy. At the age of 90, her children decided to put an end to her driving a vehicle. She never forgave them and as she would always say about the numerous fender benders that it was always the "other drivers fault".
One of the fondest memories of her children and grandchildren is her Saturday morning breakfasts. She would make delicious tortillas and all the fixings, and the family would gather with laughter, joy and endless chatter. Sadly, no one learned to make the delicious homemade tortillas, and we miss them fiercely. One of her greatest joys was cooking for her family and it was done with lots of love.
Lelia is survived by three or her four children; Abel Castro, Jr. (Leticia) of Plano, Texas, Danny Castro (Michelle), and Alma Boisse (Rudy), and daughter-in-law, Linda Castro, all of San Angelo, Texas. Also, her grandchildren; Gabriel Castro (Jana), Kevin Castro, Renee Boisse, John Paul Boisse (Shalisa), Tiffani Castro, and Sydni Castro (Johnathan) all of San Angelo. Great grandchildren Jacob and Luke Castro, Brynlee and Berkley Boisse, Aidan Martinez, Asher Gonzales, and one sister Consuelo Perez.
Proceeding her in death, her husband Abel, her beloved son Hector Castro, and one grandson Hector Orlando Castro.
Rosary will be recited Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Johnsons Funeral Home and Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00 am at Saint Mary's Catholic Church. The interment at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
A special thank you to Alice Reyes, who Lelia loved as a daughter for her kindness and compassionate care.
"Vaya con Dios, Madrecita a linda"
Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019