Services
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 655-3113
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lelia Castro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lelia Trevino Castro


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lelia Trevino Castro Obituary
Lelia Trevino Castro

San Angelo - Lelia Trevino Castro entered eternal rest surrounded by her family on August 9, 2019. She was born on August 20, 1925 in Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila Mexico to Carlos and Consuelo Trevino. At a young age, she immigrated to the United States with her family where they settled in Sonora, Tx. There, she met and married the love of her life, Abel Castro Sr. Later, they relocated to San Angelo, Texas where she would spend the remainder of her life.

Lelia was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many. She had a sense of humor that brought laughter and smiles to many. She was quick-witted and had boundless energy. At the age of 90, her children decided to put an end to her driving a vehicle. She never forgave them and as she would always say about the numerous fender benders that it was always the "other drivers fault".

One of the fondest memories of her children and grandchildren is her Saturday morning breakfasts. She would make delicious tortillas and all the fixings, and the family would gather with laughter, joy and endless chatter. Sadly, no one learned to make the delicious homemade tortillas, and we miss them fiercely. One of her greatest joys was cooking for her family and it was done with lots of love.

Lelia is survived by three or her four children; Abel Castro, Jr. (Leticia) of Plano, Texas, Danny Castro (Michelle), and Alma Boisse (Rudy), and daughter-in-law, Linda Castro, all of San Angelo, Texas. Also, her grandchildren; Gabriel Castro (Jana), Kevin Castro, Renee Boisse, John Paul Boisse (Shalisa), Tiffani Castro, and Sydni Castro (Johnathan) all of San Angelo. Great grandchildren Jacob and Luke Castro, Brynlee and Berkley Boisse, Aidan Martinez, Asher Gonzales, and one sister Consuelo Perez.

Proceeding her in death, her husband Abel, her beloved son Hector Castro, and one grandson Hector Orlando Castro.

Rosary will be recited Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Johnsons Funeral Home and Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00 am at Saint Mary's Catholic Church. The interment at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.

A special thank you to Alice Reyes, who Lelia loved as a daughter for her kindness and compassionate care.

"Vaya con Dios, Madrecita a linda"
Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson's Funeral Home
Download Now