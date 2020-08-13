1/1
Lena Bea Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lena Bea Smith

San Angelo - Lena Bea (Gilliam) Smith, died on August 12, 2020.

Lena Bea was born in Coleman, Texas July 10, 1922 to James Cornelius Gilliam and Emma Belle (Adams) Gilliam.

Lena Bea grew up in Coleman County and attended Buffalo School. Lena Bea worked at Safeway and M system for many years. On June 2, 1946 she married Travis Smith. He preceded her in death in 2014. She was a member of Beacon Baptist Church.

Survivors include daughter, Nancy Hendry and husband Richard; son Roland Curry and wife Cheryl; two granddaughters Laura Nance and husband Mike; Kelli Norman and husband Kevin, two great-grandchildren Andrew and Tiffany Norman. She was preceded in death by seven brothers and five sisters.

Visitation will be from 9am to 8pm on Sunday August 16, 2020 with family present from 4pm to 6pm at Shaffer Funeral Home's Sherwood Way Chapel. Graveside services will be at 10:30 am, Monday August 17, 2020 at Coleman City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved