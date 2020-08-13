Lena Bea Smith



San Angelo - Lena Bea (Gilliam) Smith, died on August 12, 2020.



Lena Bea was born in Coleman, Texas July 10, 1922 to James Cornelius Gilliam and Emma Belle (Adams) Gilliam.



Lena Bea grew up in Coleman County and attended Buffalo School. Lena Bea worked at Safeway and M system for many years. On June 2, 1946 she married Travis Smith. He preceded her in death in 2014. She was a member of Beacon Baptist Church.



Survivors include daughter, Nancy Hendry and husband Richard; son Roland Curry and wife Cheryl; two granddaughters Laura Nance and husband Mike; Kelli Norman and husband Kevin, two great-grandchildren Andrew and Tiffany Norman. She was preceded in death by seven brothers and five sisters.



Visitation will be from 9am to 8pm on Sunday August 16, 2020 with family present from 4pm to 6pm at Shaffer Funeral Home's Sherwood Way Chapel. Graveside services will be at 10:30 am, Monday August 17, 2020 at Coleman City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.









