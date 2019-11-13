|
Lena J (Nell) Browning
Lena J (Nell) Browning, 95, of San Angelo, TX passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was born in O'Brien, TX on September 16, 1924. She was a high school graduate. She married Clabern Major Browning in 1942 in Chicago, IL. Lena worked as a cashier for M-System Food & retired from Goodfellow Air Force base, where she worked as a cashier in the commissary. She was a member of VFW post 1815 & a member of the NARF association. In her younger years she was a member of Harris Avenue Baptist Church & later became a member of The Business Men's Bible Class.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Major Browning & her brother Neil Strickland.
She is survived by her daughter Barbara Fontenot & husband Carl, granddaughter Sandra Michulka & husband Dennis, great-granddaughter Stachia Brothers & husband Billy, great-grandson Timothy Manis, great-great-granddaughter Joslyn Garcia & great-great-grandson Ajay Manis. She was dearly loved & will be missed by all.
The family would like to thank the doctors & staff of Shannon Medical Center, as well as the Visiting Angels for the wonderful care they provided.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Johnson's Funeral Home. Visitation will occur from 6 - 8 PM on Friday, November 15. Funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, November 16.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019