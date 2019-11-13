Services
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 655-3113
Resources
More Obituaries for Lena Browning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena J. (Nell) Browning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lena J. (Nell) Browning Obituary
Lena J (Nell) Browning

Lena J (Nell) Browning, 95, of San Angelo, TX passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was born in O'Brien, TX on September 16, 1924. She was a high school graduate. She married Clabern Major Browning in 1942 in Chicago, IL. Lena worked as a cashier for M-System Food & retired from Goodfellow Air Force base, where she worked as a cashier in the commissary. She was a member of VFW post 1815 & a member of the NARF association. In her younger years she was a member of Harris Avenue Baptist Church & later became a member of The Business Men's Bible Class.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Major Browning & her brother Neil Strickland.

She is survived by her daughter Barbara Fontenot & husband Carl, granddaughter Sandra Michulka & husband Dennis, great-granddaughter Stachia Brothers & husband Billy, great-grandson Timothy Manis, great-great-granddaughter Joslyn Garcia & great-great-grandson Ajay Manis. She was dearly loved & will be missed by all.

The family would like to thank the doctors & staff of Shannon Medical Center, as well as the Visiting Angels for the wonderful care they provided.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Johnson's Funeral Home. Visitation will occur from 6 - 8 PM on Friday, November 15. Funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, November 16.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -