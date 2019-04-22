|
|
Lena M. Rowland
San Angelo - Lena M. Rowland, 76, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 in San Angelo. Lena was born August 18, 1942 in Pecos, TX to Harvey and Rena Tomlinson Cogdill. She grew up and attended school in Mertzon, TX. She married Wally Harkey at a young age, and they had two sons, Benny and Jacky. Lena worked various jobs in her life time, but worked predominately in the banking industry. Lena was always a very diligent, hardworking, and studious person who had an incredible work ethic and committed herself to her profession. She married Robert "Bob" Rowland on October 20, 1979 and they shared thirty-seven wonderful years together. Lena was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who devoted her life to her family. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing dominos, putting together jigsaw puzzles, card games, and computer games. "42" and solitaire were two of her favorites. She was a strong woman of faith and an active member of Fairmont Park Church of Christ in Midland, TX. She easily made friends wherever she went and enjoyed socializing in a variety of pastimes, like dancing. Lena will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her! She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Rena Cogdill, her husband Bob Rowland, and one brother Alfred Cogdill. Lena is survived by her sons, Benny Harkey and his wife Laura, of San Angelo and Jacky Harkey, of San Angelo; her grandchildren, Sterling Harkey and Jacob Harkey; her great grandson, Hendrix Harkey; her sister, Manda Harkey, of Fort Stockton; and numerous nieces and nephews. The graveside service will be 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. The family requests that memorials be made to the San Angelo Clubhouse (MHMR), 404 S. Irving Street, San Angelo, Texas 76903.
Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at
www.harper-funeral home.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 22, 2019