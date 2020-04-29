|
Leno S. Urteaga
San Angelo - Leno S. Urteaga, 84, of Eola went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He took his last breath surrounded by his loving family.
Due to the current health crisis in our community and the directives given by State and Local Governments, we must abide by the directive limiting gatherings to 10 people at a time. Public viewing will be Thursday, April 30, 2020, from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be 10:00 AM Friday, May 1, 2020, at Eola-Mereta Cemetery in Eola.
He was born September 23, 1935 to Narciso and Maria S. Urteaga. He was a loving father who loved to work and ran his own sheep shearing business. He loved to tell stories of his younger days and loved to make others laugh. He would greet his many friends with a smile, and he seemed to know and remember everyone by name. He was one who would lend you a hand when needed. Leno was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Joe Urteaga, Manuel Urteaga, and Basilio Urteaga; and his sisters, Juanita Gamez and Josie Lopez.
He is survived by his wife; Mary; his sons, Samuel L. Urteaga and wife Bernice, Ricky Urteaga, Omar Urteaga and wife Nancy, all from San Angelo, and Albert Urteaga from Eola; and daughters Marlina Deller and husband Michael from Midland, and Victoria Urteaga and Irene Terrazas from San Angelo. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he greatly adored and was extremely proud of, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Pallbearers for the service will be his grandsons Noe Terrazas, Jr., Gabriel Urteaga, Cody Urteaga, Mason Deller, Vincent Urteaga, Ricky Urteaga, Jr., and Aidan Washington.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of San Angelo Senior Care and Hospice, and his doctors at both Shannon and Angelo Community.
"I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." Philippians 4:13
