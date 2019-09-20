Services
Lenora June Ludlow

Lenora June Ludlow

San Angelo - Lenora June Ludlow was a loving, caring, & free spirit who will be deeply missed. She is preceded in death by her son, Edward Ludlow, her mother, Mary Lou Adkins Gee, her father Clifford H. Berry, her brother's Doyle Ray Berry, Bobby Lynn Berry, & Roy Dean Berry. She is survived by her sister Joy Skelton, her sister-in-law Mary Berry, her son Thomas Eugene Ludlow, her granddaughter Sydnee Aceves & her husband Diego Aceves & their two children, Kensington & Benjamin Aceves. Born in Santa Anna, TX, she moved around but eventually settled down in San Angelo. She was a hard worker & worked at Dunn Bar Restaurant for 40+ years. In her free time, she loved to read books & watch old westerns on TV. She was a genuine & caring woman & her loss weighs a heavy presence on all of those who knew her.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, on Monday, September 23, 2019, with Chaplin J.T. Tucker officiating at Shaffer Funeral Home's Sherwood Way Chapel.

Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 20, 2019
