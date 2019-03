Leo Garza, Jr.



San Angelo, TX



Leo Garza Jr., of San Angelo, passed away on March 1, 2019.



Leo was born in San Angelo to Lupe Garza & Liberado Garza, Sr. on April 23, 1966. He married Sandra Duarte on March1, 2002 in San Angelo. He worked as a paint contractor for many years. He was involved in The Devoted Ones Car Club and showed his 1998 Tahoe and many awards for his skills. He was a devoted Dallas Cowboy fan and loved his grandchildren.



Leo Garza is preceded in death by father.



Pallbearers will be The Devoted Ones Car Club members.



Leo Garza is survived by his wife, Sandra Garza, mother, Lupe Garza, daughters; Heather Ruiz and her husband, Macario, Candace Garza, Sierra Garza, and Marisa Garza, sons, Leo Garza III and his wife, Erica Rivera, Orlando Garza and his wife, Natalie Morales, Isaac Garza, siblings, Jason Garza and Jennifer Garza, 14 Grandchildren and many many friends.



Rosary will be 6:00 PM Friday, March 8, 2019 at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel.



Mass of Resurrection will be 11:00am Saturday March 9, 2019 with Rev. Bala, officiating. Arrangements are made by Robert Massie Funeral Home.



