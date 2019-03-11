|
Leon Bahlman
San Angelo, TX
Robert Leon Bahlman, 88, passed away March 8, 2019 twenty days after the death of his wife, Mary Ann. Leon was born at home April 21, 1930 on a farm near Winters,TX , the fifth child of Otto and Lena Stehle Bahlman, grew up on the family farm on Oak Creek east of Winters, and attended school at Norton.
A love of music and a strong Christian faith were instilled in Leon and his siblings by their parents while growing up on the farm. He spent most of his adult life in volunteer ministry by preaching, teaching classes, singing with family members, and leading worship with his vocal capabilities.
Following high school, he went to work for his older brother Melvin in the laundry and dry cleaning business in Robert Lee, TX and it eventually turned into a lifelong endeavor.
In 1950 Leon moved to Sweetwater, TX and met Mary Ann Blair, "the girl across the street" his sister had been telling him about, while sitting in the car with a friend at a local drive in restaurant. Leon and Mary Ann were married June 21, 1952 and their lives became one. Following short residences in Roby, Amarillo, and Stamford their young family moved to San Angelo in 1957 and he managed the Singer Sewing Machine Company store downtown.
Leon returned to the dry cleaning industry in 1966 when he and Melvin opened Bahlman Cleaners in San Angelo. He said he "retired" in 1988 but that really meant he came and went as he pleased and he could often be found visiting with customers or giving sound advice to employees. During his "retirement" he helped expand the business to three local locations and assisted in the opening of locations in Odessa, Sonora, and Ozona.
Leon enjoyed spending time with his family and he extended that family by becoming involved in the activities of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He coached YMCA football and basketball and little league baseball, rode busses chaperoning choirs and bands and supported his children in all their numerous activities. Retirement allowed him to participate in the activities of grandchildren and great grandchildren, a list of things that seemed to get larger every year and extend further from home.
Leon and Mary Ann had many hobbies including snow skiing, off road motorcycling, and jeep riding, but had a passion for travel and especially in RV's. On a trip to southwest Colorado in 1967 they had lunch at a National Forest Service picnic area beside a mountain stream near Silverton that later became South Mineral Creek Campground. They visited that campground for 50 years taking all 13 of their grandchildren and 2 great children not only there but anywhere they travelled during the summer. One grandson went on a seven week trip to Alaska and another on a five week trip to the Northwest. On more than one occasion he would decide that one of their children's families should go so he would buy an extra RV to eliminate the excuse of not having one and exclaim "I think I can sell that and make a little money on it when we get back home".
They visited all 50 states, Mexico, Canada, and cruised to Alaska and the Caribbean. RV trips took them to 49 states and through Canada. One of several fall foliage trips that went to Maine and down the east coast had to be interrupted when Leon required by-pass surgery, but it was just a temporary setback to them and they were back on the road as soon as the doctors cleared him. Those trips allowed Leon and Mary Ann to make many new friends and they were particularly fond of Johnny and Kathy Darnold of Colorado and Dan and Ann Miller of Georgetown, TX.
Leon is survived by children: Danny and Kande Bahlman of San Angelo, Kenny and Kathryn Bahlman of San Angelo, Vicki and Weston Pyburn of Sweetwater, Shari and Donnie Riley of Odessa, and Terry and Robin Bahlman of Granbury, TX. He is also survived by grandchildren: Sonny and Veronica Bahlman of San Antonio, Dr. Stephanie Bahlman and Chef Jason Helfer of San Angelo, Holly and Samuel Hallam of San Angelo, David Jett and Justin Gabaldon of Dallas, Cody and Kenna Bahlman of Aberdeen, NC, Blake and Jennifer Bahlman of The Woodlands, TX, Katy and Ryan Woodruff of Granbury, Darin Riley and Melody Riley of Odessa, Ryan Bahlman of Lubbock, and Ashel Pyburn and Jaxon Pyburn of Sweetwater. Great grandchildren surviving Leon are: Kalen, Ryan, Luke, and Oliver Bahlman of San Antonio, Briley, Taylor Anne and Ainsley Grace Bahlman of Aberdeen, Aubrey Anne Bahlman of The Woodlands, and Sloan and Eden Kate Woodruff of Granbury. He is further survived by brother Nelan Bahlman of Winters, sister and brother-in-law Jewel and Monroe Teague of Irving, TX and numerous nieces and nephews that were a source of pride to him.
Leon was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 67 years Mary Ann Blair Bahlman, parents Otto and Lena Stehle Bahlman, brothers J. W. and Melvin Bahlman, sisters Lera Mae Eager and Willie Ruth Teague, and granddaughter Anne Michelle Bahlman Gouak.
A visitation of friends and family will be held at Harper Funeral Home, 2606 Southland Blvd, San Angelo from 6:00-8:00 pm Tuesday March 12, 2019. Memorial service will be held at Johnson Street Church of Christ, 2200 Johnson Street, San Angelo at 1:00 pm Wednesday March 13. Following the memorial service interment will be at Lawnhaven Memorial Garden.
The officiants for Leon's celebration of life will be Max Pratt of Ballinger and Reverend Dan Miller of Georgetown. Musical selections will be by Julie Hamil of San Angelo and Kenny Maines of Lubbock. Riding in their motorhome will be grandsons serving as pall bearers.
In lieu of flowers the family would respectfully request memorials to Hospice of San Angelo, hospiceofsanangelo.org, or Rust Street Ministries, ruststreetministries.org.
