Leon Simmons (Lonnie) Martin Jr.
Leon (Lonnie) Simmons Martin, Jr

Leon (Lonnie) Simmons Martin Jr departed this earth August 7, 2020. His numerous friends, many life long, knew him as Lonnie. Lonnie was born in Dallas Texas, to Jessie Fay Rowden and Leon Simmons Martin Sr. November 10, 1928. Lonnie loved San Angelo, where he was a private business owner and lived for more than 70 years. Lonnie's love for his three daughters and his love of golf kept him active and healthy for his entire life. Lonnie was also a 32* Master Mason in Good Standing. A valued member since 1966, Grand Lodge of Texas, Concho No 1260, in San Angelo.

Lonnie is Survived by his three loving daughters, Janet Robey, Karen Long, and Nancy Driver and six Grandchildren, Josh Driver, Sarah Robey, Eric Robey, Katie Maul, Lacey Barnhill and Lane Evan Estill, and thirteen great grandchildren, Brock Driver, Teagan Driver, Landen Martin Maul, Garrett Barnhill, Kinley Maul, Cameron Maul, Ian Robey, Sam Driver, Ellis Robey, Blake Estill, Rhys Robey, Maddyn Estill, and Judah Fambro. The Graveside service to be held Tuesday morning, August 11th, at 10:00am at Mount Olivet Funeral Home, Greenwood Cemetery.

Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
