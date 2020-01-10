Services
Leona Helweg


1922 - 2020
Leona Helweg Obituary
Leona Helweg

Miles - Leona A. Helweg, born May 10, 1922, went to be with her Lord and beloved husband January 9, 2020. She is survived by daughter, Candy Holberg, son-in-law Robert, 2 grandchildren, Danielle and Shandie Holberg, 4 great grandchildren, Halie, Riah, Elijah King and Wyatt McClellan. Special thanks to all the Hospice nurses and aids. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Miles Cemetery. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
