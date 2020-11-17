Leona Marie Dorotik
San Angelo, TX - Leona Marie Dorotik, of Wall, peacefully passed away on November 15, 2020 with her family at her side. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Shaffer Funeral Home on Sherwood Way. Rosary will be Wednesday, November 18, at 6:00 pm in the Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 pm Thursday, November 19, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Wall. Interment will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Rowena. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
Leona was born February 28, 1928 to Albert and Annie Ernst Schwertner. She grew up on the family cotton farm between Miles and Rowena as the fourth of six children. She attended Red Bank school and went on to graduate from St. Joseph's Catholic School in Rowena.
Leona married LeRoy Dorotik in February of 1946 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. They made their home in Miles, where they co-owned and operated a cotton gin. While in Miles, they had their two daughters, Joyce and Linda. During the drought of the 1950's, they moved their family to San Angelo where Leona worked in the cafeteria at Fort Concho School. In 1964, Leona and LeRoy bought a cotton gin in Vancourt. They were partners in business and in life. The Dorotik Gin was sold in 1993 and they retired in Wall.
Leona did anything that needed to be done. She was supportive and was more than happy to be there for her husband, her family and friends. She was interested in people and loved learning their heritage. She had a unique, creative, witty spirit and had the kindest, sweetest soul. She loved polka music and playing dominoes. She loved nature and animals and saw the beauty in simple things. She was our inspiration and we will remember her in the little things we do in life daily. She was our family treasure that will be dearly missed. Mom, Grandma, Mimi, Leona, in our hearts you hold a place, no one else can replace.
She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy. Siblings Vera Simpson, Ernest Schwertner, Augusta Franke, and Josey Gentry. Son-in-law Pete Wilde.
Leona is survived by her daughters, Joyce Marie Wilde of Wall and Linda Walker, and husband Ronnie, of San Angelo. Her six grandchildren: Missey Dacy (Russell) of Wall, Jenny Millican (Vance) of Harper, Katy Green (Brandon) of Wall, Christy Walker of San Angelo, Baylor Walker (Jamie) of Garden City, and Amanda Golson of Crane. Great-grandchildren Luke Dacy (Nikki), Kylee Marie Dacy, Julia Marie Green, Emily Marie Green, Talli Marie Millican, Shawn Walker, Lyndee Walker, Mason Walker, Payton Golson, and Ryan Golson. Sister, Lula Marecek. Sister-in-law Evelyn Schwertner and her nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Leona's great grandchildren. Honorary Pallbearers Dan Marecek, Glen Marecek and Robert Dorotik.
Special thank you to San Angelo Nursing and Rehab staff.
