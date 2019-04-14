|
Leona Michele "Miki" Ross Clemens
San Angelo - Leona Michele (Miki) Ross Clemens died Tuesday, April 9, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Miki was born on September 26, 1949 in Brownsville, Texas, to Virginia and John Ross. She grew up in Austin, Texas. She graduated from A. N. McCallum High School in Austin in 1967 and Southwest Texas State University with a degree in journalism in 1971.
Following graduation, she worked for the Peace Corps in Colima, Mexico and The News, the only English language newspaper in Mexico City, in 1971-72.
Miki went to work as a general assignment reporter at the San Antonio Express-News in 1973, where she met Augustus (Gus) Clemens V. Their newsroom romance resulted in their marriage on January 18, 1975. Their union produced two children, Augustus (Gus) Clemens VI in 1979 and Sarah Ross Clemens in 1982.
Miki and Gus lived in San Antonio, Texas while both worked at the newspaper. They lived in New York City in 1977 where Miki worked as a special assistant at William Morrow and Company, a book publisher.
The couple returned to San Antonio in 1978 and worked together on a series of books. In 1980, they published The Concho Country about the Concho River region. Their son was born in San Angelo while they worked on that project. They moved to Midland, Texas, and published Legacy: The Story of the Permian Basin Region of West Texas and Southeast New Mexico in 1983. Their daughter was born in Midland while they worked on that project. Together, Miki and Gus produced more than a dozen books. She was a talented artist responsible for many maps and illustrations and an invaluable editor.
The family moved to San Angelo in 1985. Miki first worked as a reporter at the San Angelo Standard-Times, then began a 28-year career as office manager for Healthy Families San Angelo. Planning and organizing the Annual Children's Fair was one of her major duties at Healthy Families. The annual event attracts more than 10,000 people and more than 100 non-profit fund-raising booths. Miki organized it all. She was in the final stages of preparations for the fair when she was diagnosed with brain cancer last April.
Miki was a warm and loving person to all. She was a devoted grandmother. As "Mamaw" she picked her two granddaughters up from school almost every day and entertained them with trips to parks, art projects, swimming, and music. That same generous spirit motivated her work at Healthy Families. She loved music and played the piano and guitar. She loved water, the ocean and beaches and time in the family swimming pool, which she maintained. She enjoyed going to movies almost every week with her sister. She was a skilled seamstress, artist, and cook.
Miki was involved in civic events. She served two terms as San Angelo Ballet president, was on the board of Catholic Outreach for many years and was a volunteer for numerous organizations.
Miki is survived by her husband of 44 years and by her son, her daughter and two grandchildren, Catalina and Jackeline Gutierrez. Also, by her sister, Pat O'Brien, 11 nieces and nephews, 17 grand and great-grand nieces and nephews, her mother-in-law, Mollie Hart Clemens, four sisters-in-law (Catherine Clemens Alred, Anne Clemens Mills, Mary Louise Clemens, Vicki Olson Clemens), and three brothers-in-law (Tom Clemens, Dr. Clayton Alred, Bruce Tyroler). She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Ella Kathleen (Kata), and her father-in-law, Augustus Clemens IV.
All family members and Miki's many friends remember Miki's big heart, her wit and humor, her talent, and her courage.
A vigil service and rosary will be held Friday, April 26 at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 2309 A&M Avenue. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Angels at 10 a.m. on April 27 with internment of ashes in the Holy Angeles Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, say a prayer for Miki and donate to a .
