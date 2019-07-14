|
|
Leonard Edward Powell, Sr.
- - Leonard Edward Powell Sr., 72, of Dallas, Texas, went to be with the Lord on July 10, 2019. He was born January 6, 1974 in San Angelo, TX. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Golden Gate Funeral Home - 4155 S. R. L. Thornton Frwy.- Dallas, TX. Funeral services are being held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:15 am at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery - 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy. - Dallas, TX 75211.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 14, 2019