Golden Gate Funeral Home
4155 South R.L. Thornton Freeway
Dallas, TX 75224
214-941-7332
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Golden Gate Funeral Home
4155 South R.L. Thornton Freeway
Dallas, TX 75224
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:15 AM
Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery
2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy
Dallas, TX
Leonard Edward Powell Sr.


1974 - 2019
Leonard Edward Powell Sr. Obituary
Leonard Edward Powell, Sr.

- - Leonard Edward Powell Sr., 72, of Dallas, Texas, went to be with the Lord on July 10, 2019. He was born January 6, 1974 in San Angelo, TX. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Golden Gate Funeral Home - 4155 S. R. L. Thornton Frwy.- Dallas, TX. Funeral services are being held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:15 am at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery - 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy. - Dallas, TX 75211.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 14, 2019
