GUTIERREZ FUNERAL HOME - SAN ANGELO
1002 N. Oakes St.
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 658-5995
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
1943 - 2019
San Angelo - Leonarda "LaLa" Martinez Gonzalez, 76, of San Angelo, passed away on September 27, 2019 in a local care center. She was known by most as "LaLa". LaLa was born June 11, 1943 in San Angelo, TX.

A Rosary will be read on Wednesday at 7:00 pm at Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/North. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Fr. Joey Faylona, officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Alex Martinez, Jeremiah Trevino, Jathan Trevino, Dominic Trevino, Armando Ocon and Alex Ocon.

Survivors include her husband, Arcario Gonzalez and one daughter, Jessica Gonzalez. Other survivors include four brothers, Leon Martinez, Santiago Martinez, Nate Martinez and Frank Martinez and four sisters, Cruz Trevino, Rosie Martinez, Cheva Martinez and Josie Trevino. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren; Isaac Gonzalez, Alyssa Wiens, and Aiden Wiens. Other survivors include numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Oct. 2, 2019
