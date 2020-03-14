|
Leonor Sentena
San Angelo - Leonor Sentena age 85 of San Angelo, died Friday, March 13, 2020 surrounded by her family at the home of her grandchildren Louis and Melinda Arreola.
A rosary will be said on Sunday, March 15th at 6:00 Pm at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, March 16th at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial at the Sonora Cemetery in Sonora, Texas at 12:30 PM. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Robert Massie Funeral Home in San Angelo. The following gentlemen will act as pallbearers for Leonor, Sammy Sentena, Louis Arreola Jr., Trinidad Sentena Jr., George Silva, Ruben Christian Magallan, and Nathaniel Sedillo and an honorary pallbearer, Joe Sentena Jr.
Leonor was born in Sonora on February 4, 1935 to Jesus and Victoria Guerrero Quiroz.
She married Jose E. Sentena and together they raised four sons. Leonor delighted in her family. She raised them with the knowledge of the importance of family. She also instilled to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren her deep faith in God and prayer. She was a long-time member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Sonora and was a devoted Cursillista.
For many years Leonor cared for several ranch families in the area, the Cauthorn's and the Wardlaw's, she devoted herself to them and they were equally devoted to her.
The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Shannon Medical Center and Hospice of San Angelo.
Leonor was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jose; her son, David; her brothers, Julio, Trinidad, and Cleofas Quiroz; and a granddaughter, Maribel Sentena.
She is lovingly survived by her three sons, Joe Sentena and his wife Lupe, Trinidad Sentena and Salome Sentena all of San Angelo; her brother Feliciano Quiroz of Hereford; eleven grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 10 great -great grandchildren.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020