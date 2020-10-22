Leroy Francis Smith
Frisco - Leroy Francis Smith, 88, of Frisco, TX, passed away October 18, 2020. He was born July 4, 1932, in Erie, PA, to Jenny (Cerami) & Leroy Smith. Leroy proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He attended Michigan State Univ. & obtained his bachelor's degree from Gannon Univ. in Erie. Leroy had a successful career as an accountant in the telecommunications industry. He married the love of his life, Denise Helen Orchek, in Erie on April 26, 1958 & they were blessed with four children.
Lee was an avid sports fan. He loved baseball, college football & especially bowling. He bowled his entire life & made so many good friends. He was also an avid woodworker, making wonderful crosses & enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter.
Leroy is survived by his beloved wife, Denise Smith; children, Bryan Smith of Portland; Sheila (Chris) Smith of Dallas; Craig (Ashlyn) Smith of Benbrook; granddaughter, Mckenna Smith; numerous extended family.
He is preceded in death by his son, Kevin Smith.
A memorial service will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 8000 Eldorado Parkway, Frisco, TX, on October 30, 2020, at 1:00 pm, officiated by Father Rodolfo Garcia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Vincent de Paul c/o St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Visiting Nurses Assoc. of Texas
or the charity of your choice.
.
