Leroy Kenneth Cleveland
San Angelo - Leroy Kenneth Cleveland, 90, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, in San Angelo.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 Am Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Ivy Cemetery in Christoval with Mr. Clay Atkins, family friend, officiating. Dress is nice casual. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home in San Angelo.
Mr. Cleveland was born February 20, 1930 in Bradshaw near Winters to Manson Hugh and Mary Belle Cleveland. Kenneth graduated from Lake View High School in 1948. He attended Angelo State University formerly San Angelo College for a couple of years. Kenneth married Jeanne Gray on July 9, 1950 in San Angelo. Kenneth was a letter carrier for the US Postal Services retiring in 1989, after 34 years. He was a member of the San Angelo BASS Club. Kenneth enjoyed farming, fishing, hunting, and tooling leather. He will always be remembered for his generous heart and a good sense of humor.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanne Cleveland of the home; three daughters, Kathy Cleveland Gibson and husband Tommy, Terah Cleveland Collins and Laurie Cleveland Meeks and husband Alan; three sons, James Cleveland and wife Mary, Ken Cleveland, and Chris Cleveland and wife Della; a brother, Truman Cleveland; 13 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter-in-law, Phyllis Cleveland on April 14, 1014; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Cleveland on August 14, 1018.
In liue of flowers please make donations to the Scottish Rite Children's Hospital, 2222 Welborn St, Dallas, Texas 75219 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.