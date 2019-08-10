|
Leslie "Les" Allen Thomas
San Angelo - Leslie Allen Thomas (Les) was called home to his heavenly Father on Tuesday August 6, 2019. He was a brother, a son, a friend, a father, a grandson, and a veteran who long suffered with PTSD and mental illness. Les loved God, his country, and his daughter more than anything. His family never gave up on him and always stood by his side. There was always the hope that they could get his meds just right, find the right schedule, the right activity, the right treatment, release him of his troubles and he would return to us. Alas, it was not to be on this earth. His family is at peace knowing he is whole again in heaven: he is the goofy, joyful, dutiful, brave man we knew and loved. There were so many good times and so much love. In the funeral mass of the Catholic faith it tells us that love does not end at death, it just changes. We can feel that love so strongly now for Les. Rest In Peace sweet Les, we love you.
Les was born to Dr. Bobbie and Lucy Thomas in Temple, Texas on September 9, 1977. In 1979, the Thomas family moved to San Angelo. Les was active in the Boy Scouts and achieved his Eagle Scout.
Les loved the military and served his country with love and honor in the United States Marine Corps and later in the Army as a Green Beret. At the age of 17, Les enlisted in the Marine Corps and began training at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California. After his service in the Marines, he became a licensed pilot. Later he enlisted in the Army Reserves where he saw active duty as a Green Beret during multiple tours in Afghanistan. He was awarded the Ranger Tab, the Special Forces Tab, the Army Achievement Medal (2nd Award), the National Defense Service Medal (2nd Award), the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal W/M Device, Combat Infantryman Badge, Parachutist Badge, Master Parachutist Badge, and the Purple Heart.
Les is survived by his daughter, Camryn Marie Thomas, of Austin, Texas, his parents Bob and Lucy (Powell) Thomas of Mereta, Texas; his sister Heather Anne (Dan Longo) of Maryville, Tennessee and their children Iris Mae and Daphne Camille; his sister Angela Kaye (Kyle Hollon) of Mereta, Texas, and their children Kyler Thomas, Kyden Allen, Kyndall Angelique, Kolt Michael, and Kash Nicolas, and by his grandparents, Robert and Mary Lou Powell (Weaver) of Gatesville, Texas.
Les was preceded in death by his grandparents Wagner Leslie and Maurine Francis (Womack) Thomas, and his great grandparents Melvin Vaughn and Ruby Allen (Holloway) Weaver, and his Uncle Billie Carol Thomas.
The Rosary will be held at 6 pm on Sunday August 11, 2019 at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church in Wall, Texas. The visitation of friends will take place afterward. The funeral mass will be held at 10 am on Monday August 12, 2019 at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church in Wall, Texas. The burial will be held at a date yet to be determined at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas with the Most Reverend Bishop Michael Pfeifer, OMI officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Lone Survivor Foundation (1414 11th Street, Suite 1, Huntsville, Texas 77340). The mission of the Lone Survivor Foundation is to restore, empower, and renew hope for wounded service members, veterans and their families through health, wellness, and therapeutic support.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 10, 2019