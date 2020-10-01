Leslie Ann Watkins



San Angelo - On Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, Leslie Ann Watkins passed away after a sudden illness in New Braunfels, Texas, at the age of 42.



On March 9, 1978, a miracle child was born to Gayle and Jerry Watkins in Odessa, Texas. Born with a serious birth defect, Leslie started defying the odds that day and continued to do so throughout her life. She defied nearly every prognosis made by every doctor. She not only survived, but through her faith in her heavenly Father, she thrived! Her faith coupled with her 'can do, I will' attitude aided her In her accomplishments.



When she was three, Leslie Ann was chosen the be the Easter Seals poster child for the West Texas Rehab Center. The image of that little bitty girl on crutches with the sweet face and cotton top captured many hearts!



Leslie attended Buena Vista ISD in Imperial, Texas from kindergarten until she graduated in 1996. During her senior year she was honored by being elected Homecoming Queen and Football Sweetheart. She also enjoyed working on the sidelines on Friday nights as a student athletic trainer. As an adult, Leslie continued to defy the odds by pursuing and attaining an associate degree through long distance learning with Global University. On September 11, 2006, she became a credentialed minister with the Assemblies of God North Texas District. At the time of her death, she was enrolled at Global University and was studying to become an Ordained Minister.



It seems fitting that on the very day that we proclaim the resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, our beloved Leslie Ann got to meet Jesus face to face! It brings to mind the lyrics of the beautiful song, "I Can Only Imagine".



"Surrounded by Your glory, what will my heart feel, Will I dance for you, Jesus, or in awe of you stand still"?



I think she danced! I think she tossed those crutches aside and she danced! Leslie loved Jesus, her family, and horses. When she was little, she loved to ride horseback with Gramps. He was her riding partner and Granny was her praying partner. She was passionate about sharing Christ with others and was genuinely concerned for the salvation of all. I think 2 Peter 3:9 is appropriate to share on Leslie's behalf. "The Lord is not slow about his promise, as some count slowness, but he is patient toward you, not wishing for any to perish but for all to come to repentance."



Leslie was preceded in death by her Granny and Gramps, Edith and Leslie Bowman, her Uncle Graham Bowman, her dad, Jerry Watkins, and Grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Watkins. She is survived by her mom, Gayle Bowman Stout and husband, Johnny Stout. She is also survived by her Aunt Maurine and Uncle Gary Boyd, Aunt Peggy and Uncle Jim Eubank and Aunt Tara Bowman.



She is survived by cousins, Justin Boyd and wife, Melanie, Dillon Boyd, Josh Eubank, Rachael Eubank, Courtney Bowman Woody and husband, Lance, Blake Bowman and several other cousins. She is survived by half-siblings, Wendy Watkins Broyles, Stacy Watkins Hillbrich, Travis Watkins and one niece and three nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held on October 10, at 2:00 p.m. at The First Assembly of God Church in San Angelo, Texas.



"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7a



In Lieu Of Flowers Please Consider A Donation In Memory Of Leslie Watkins To .... Chi Alpha % Landon Henry, First Assembly Of God Church, 1442 Edmund Blvd., San Angelo, Tx 76901









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store