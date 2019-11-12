|
Lezlie Ann Carr
Houston - Lezlie Anne "Mickey" Carr passed away unexpectedly at her home in Houston, TX on October 11, 2019 at the age of 58. She was born on July 16, 1961 to parents Bufford D. "Buff" Carr and Brenda Mathis Carr in Abilene TX. The family moved to San Angelo from Houston and she started school at Crockett Elementary. She graduated from Central High School in 1979, followed in her father's footsteps and moved to College Station to attend Texas A & M University. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1984.
She was a lifelong die hard Aggie just like her Dad. However putting aside the rivalries, she continued her education at the University Of Texas School Of Nursing where she graduated and completed her dream of being a registered nurse. Through her years as an RN she worked for several hospitals in Houston including MD Anderson and Hermann Memorial where she was employed as a RN at the time of her death. "Mickey" loved being a nurse and especially her work with cystic fibrosis patients where she made a big impact in their lives.
Lezlie loved all things Aggie, her Celtic heritage, her dogs and cats, Star Wars, Stevie Nicks, scuba diving, elaborate costumes for Halloween as well as Christmas with her family and friends.
Lezlie is survived by her mother Brenda Carr, her sister Courtney Carr Reeves, brother in law Blake Reeves, twin nephews Bryce & Braxton Reeves, her stepmother Jo Ann Carr, of San Angelo and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends throughout Texas.
Lezlie "Mickey" was preceded in death by her father Buff Carr Jr, grandparents Velma and Bufford Carr Sr., her maternal grandparents Zella and Leon Mathis and her Aunt Doris & Uncle Tommy Harrison.
Lezlie "Mickey's" family and friends are invited to her memorial service on June 20, 2020 at the family cemetery, during the annual Thompson/Carr Family Reunion. The cemetery is located at West Boone Prairie, near Franklin TX. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved father Buff.
She was close to many of her cystic fibrosis patients so the family request in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
