Lillian Chere Corbett passed away from metastatic breast cancer on March 7, 2020. She was born to Jimmy Joe Wall and Kay Wall on February 23, 1984, in San Angelo, Texas. Chere was a long-time employee of Jim Bass Ford.
Chere is preceded in death by her father, Jim Wall; her grandparents and her uncle.
She is survived by husband E.J. Corbett; her son, Gavin Corbett; her mother and father, Kay and Burt Rosser; sisters, Brandi Stevens (Brandon), Renee Webb, Laura Stevers (Kent); brother and sister in law, Lynn and Sandra Rosser; father and mother in law, Earnest and Miriam Corbett; grandfather, Kenneth Musick; grandmother in law, Liz Corbett; and several aunts, uncles and cousins; nieces, Haley Wall, Brynlee Stevens, Hannah and Leah Rosser, Courtni Dunn (David), Erica Humecki (Ethan), and Regan Stevers.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First Financial Bank under Gavin Corbett, P.O. Box 5291, San Angelo Texas, 76902 or PayPal [email protected]
Proud supporter of Metavivor
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020