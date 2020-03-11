Services
Shaffer Funeral Home
1939 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
(325) 224-2828
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Shaffer Funeral Home
1939 Sherwood Way
SAN ANGELO, TX
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens
4989 FM Hwy 1223
SAN ANGELO, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Corbett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Chere Corbett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Chere Corbett Obituary
Lillian Chere Corbett

San Angelo - Lillian Chere Corbett passed away from metastatic breast cancer on March 7, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.

She was born to Jimmy Joe Wall and Kay Wall on February 23, 1984, in San Angelo, Texas. Chere was a long-time employee of Jim Bass Ford.

Chere is preceded in death by her father, Jim Wall; her grandparents and her uncle.

She is survived by husband E.J. Corbett; her son, Gavin Corbett; her mother and father, Kay and Burt Rosser; sisters, Brandi Stevens (Brandon), Renee Webb, Laura Stevers (Kent); brother and sister in law, Lynn and Sandra Rosser; father and mother in law, Earnest and Miriam Corbett; grandfather, Kenneth Musick; grandmother in law, Liz Corbett; and several aunts, uncles and cousins; nieces, Haley Wall, Brynlee Stevens, Hannah and Leah Rosser, Courtni Dunn (David), Erica Humecki (Ethan), and Regan Stevers.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First Financial Bank under Gavin Corbett, P.O. Box 5291, San Angelo Texas, 76902 or PayPal [email protected]

Proud supporter of Metavivor
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -