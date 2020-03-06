|
|
Lillie Elizabeth Janca Kuhns
San Angelo - Lillie Elizabeth Janca Kuhns, 86, of San Angelo, Texas, passed away March 4, 2020. She was born in San Angelo, Texas on December 10, 1933. She was married to Fred L. Kuhns, Sr. on June 11, 1950. Lillie worked for Ethicon for 26 years. She is survived by her husband Fred L. Kuhns, Sr., son Fred Kuhns, Jr. (Butch) and wife Cheryl, daughters Cathy Sheen and husband Terrell and Brenda Hardin, grandchildren Robert Kuhns, Kimberly Lopez, Winston Sheen, Austin Sheen, Carson Sheen, Lindsay Hardin and Cole Hardin. She is survived by 8 great granddaughters. She is also survived by her sisters Helen Clark, Regina Goetz and Viola Jenkins and brother Joe Janca. She was preceded in death by her brothers Eddie and Albert Janca. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020