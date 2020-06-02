Lillie Mae Winans
San Angelo - Lillie Mae Winans, 99, of San Angelo, Texas, passed away on May 31, 2020. She was born on September 3, 1920, in Bryan, Oklahoma, to Ora and Claude Brackett. Lillie attended Bennington High School in Oklahoma and graduated in 1936 and later worked as a secretary for Preston Milk Store. Lillie Mae married Billy Lee Winans and together they had two beautiful children. She had a passion for cooking and always enjoyed attending church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, one son, Billy Joe Winans; four brothers, Delbert, CR, Buddy, and Wayne, and one sister, Bertha. Lillie Mae is survived by her son, Ronnie L. Winans; her grandsons, Ronnie C. Winans and Jimmy T. Winans; granddaughter, Tina L. Warren; one sister, Lorene and one brother, Dan, as well as numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 6-8 PM at Johnson's Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM, June 5, 2020, at Fairmount Cemetery with Lane Landers officiating. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com.
San Angelo - Lillie Mae Winans, 99, of San Angelo, Texas, passed away on May 31, 2020. She was born on September 3, 1920, in Bryan, Oklahoma, to Ora and Claude Brackett. Lillie attended Bennington High School in Oklahoma and graduated in 1936 and later worked as a secretary for Preston Milk Store. Lillie Mae married Billy Lee Winans and together they had two beautiful children. She had a passion for cooking and always enjoyed attending church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, one son, Billy Joe Winans; four brothers, Delbert, CR, Buddy, and Wayne, and one sister, Bertha. Lillie Mae is survived by her son, Ronnie L. Winans; her grandsons, Ronnie C. Winans and Jimmy T. Winans; granddaughter, Tina L. Warren; one sister, Lorene and one brother, Dan, as well as numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 6-8 PM at Johnson's Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM, June 5, 2020, at Fairmount Cemetery with Lane Landers officiating. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.