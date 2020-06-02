Lillie Mae Winans
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lillie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillie Mae Winans

San Angelo - Lillie Mae Winans, 99, of San Angelo, Texas, passed away on May 31, 2020. She was born on September 3, 1920, in Bryan, Oklahoma, to Ora and Claude Brackett. Lillie attended Bennington High School in Oklahoma and graduated in 1936 and later worked as a secretary for Preston Milk Store. Lillie Mae married Billy Lee Winans and together they had two beautiful children. She had a passion for cooking and always enjoyed attending church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, one son, Billy Joe Winans; four brothers, Delbert, CR, Buddy, and Wayne, and one sister, Bertha. Lillie Mae is survived by her son, Ronnie L. Winans; her grandsons, Ronnie C. Winans and Jimmy T. Winans; granddaughter, Tina L. Warren; one sister, Lorene and one brother, Dan, as well as numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 6-8 PM at Johnson's Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM, June 5, 2020, at Fairmount Cemetery with Lane Landers officiating. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Fairmount Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
3256553113
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved