Lillie (Dorotik) Orsak
San Angelo - Lillie Nora (Dorotik) Orsak, loving spouse, sister, mother, Granny, and friend, went to be with the Lord at age 100 on March 16, 2020.
Lillie was born on July 1, 1919 to John S. Dorotik and Mary (Hoch) Dorotik. They lived on a farm close to Rowena, Texas. Lillie was the oldest of four children: two brothers, Leroy and Edward Dorotik; and one sister Viola Quirl, all who have preceded her in death.
At the age of seventeen, Lillie met the love of her life, Ludwig Emil Orsak. They were married in San Angelo, Texas on November 22, 1937. Lillie and Ludwig made their first home in Wall, Texas and nine years later they moved to Lowake, Texas where they raised their family on a farm. God blessed their union with four daughters, Carol Jean Bailey, Billie Marie Brosig, Dorothy Lea Hart, and Cheryl Joy Hoelscher. They worked hard in the fields with cotton being their primary crop. They also raised sheep and cattle until Ludwig's death on January 29, 1962. Lillie then moved her family to San Angelo, Texas. She worked at San Angelo schools preparing meals in the school cafeteria, K Mart and M System Food Stores, and at Ethicon where she retired after fourteen years of employment.
She loved her life and lived it to the fullest. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She was affectionately known as "Granny" to all her grandchildren and their spouses. She was a homemaker, a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and a friend to many. She loved to cook and was best known for her famous turkey and dressing, her homemade kolaches, cookies, and her delicious homemade bread. She enjoyed polka dancing, playing card games, Tarock and Skipbo, and on Sundays, she loved to watch the Dallas Cowboys. Some of her fondest memories were her and Ludwig's trips to the fishing tank where they spent many happy hours together. Lillie was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ludwig, her parents, a beloved daughter, Dorothy Lea Hart, her brothers, Leroy and Edward Dorotik, sister, Viola Quirl, and her beloved grandson, Eric Brandon Hoelscher.
She is survived by her three loving children: Carol Jean Bailey and husband Johnny of San Angelo, Texas; Billie Marie Brosig and husband Donald of San Angelo,Texas; and Cheryl Joy Hoelscher and husband Benedict of Ballinger, Texas. Grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren that will miss their Granny are Paula Yvonne Meisinger and her husband Dave of Monument, Colorado and their daughter, Sydnee Paige Whiteker and her husband Jed and Jedidiah (Little Buddy) of Big Lake, Texas; John Clinton Bailey and his wife LeeAnn of Fredericksburg, Texas and their daughter Sterlin Raye; Michael Don Brosig and his wife Cindy of Addison, Texas; David Joe Brosig and his wife Brenda of Abilene, Texas and their children Arath Joel, Kaleb Asher, and Rachel Ann; Daniel Wayne Brosig of San Angelo, Texas; Mark Edward Hart of Abilene, Texas and children Hayden Walker and Gavin Edward; Shawna Renea Carranco of Dayton, Texas and children Emilia Faith, Liliana Grace and Juan Jaime (JJ), Jr.; Dwayne Charles Hoelscher and his wife Stephanie of Lubbock, Texas and their son Michael Ray and children Laureena, Michael Ray, Jr., and Frankie; granddaughter in law Christie Hoelscher of Ballinger, Texas and children Devon Michael and his wife Hannah of San Angelo, Texas, RJ Odom, Hunter Cassaday, and Tristen.
She is also survived by sisters in law, Loretta Orsak of San Angelo, and Leona Dorotik of Wall, Texas, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family would like to thank the clergy, Fr. Charles Greenwell and Staff of Holy Angels Catholic Church, those who ministered to Mom in her home, especially Fr. Tom Barley for the monthly mass celebrations and Edleen Buxkemper for the communion and mass service reminders at the Rio Concho Terrace, Encompass Home Health, Sara, Minnie, Betty, and Olga who took such good care of her. We appreciate the comfort and support the HOSA staff gave to her daily and the many friends who brought food, sent flowers and messages of comfort to hold us up during this special time. The family would like to thank the director and staff at Johnson's Funeral Home for their help planning Lillie's services. May God bless each of you.
Memorials may be made to Holy Angels Catholic Church, 2202 Rutgers Street, San Angelo, Texas 76904, St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, PO Box 96, Rowena, Texas 76875 or .
There will be an open visitation on Sunday, March 22, at Johnson's Funeral Home in San Angelo. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, March 23, at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Rowena. A memorial service will be held at a later date. We love you, Granny, and we will miss you dearly. May God be with you and may you rest in peace. Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
"An Angel on earth, now in Heaven"
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020