San Angelo - Lilly Lopez Diaz was called to her eternal rest by our glorious Heavenly Father on Sept. 2, 2020. Lilly's journey here on earth began on April 30, 1930 in Charlotte, Texas. Her parents Eliseo Lopez and Maria Luna Lopez welcomed her into this earth during the beginning of the depression years, but taught her to make the best of life, to fight for her life, to work hard, make the most of every opportunity, laugh, joke, to look ahead and most important to trust in God in good and bad times. That's exactly what she did and taught her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to do the same.



On Oct. 4, 1952 she married her soul mate, Ambrocio Diaz and in that union they raised four children, Mike Diaz, and wife Sandra, Robert Diaz, and wife Stella, Alice Diaz, and Ambrose Diaz and wife, Rosa. Her grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Martin Diaz, Michele Diaz, Ambrose III Diaz, Sam Diaz, Michael Diaz, Yvonne Gutierrez and Erika Castillo, Five great Grandchildren, Isis Diaz, Lexi Torres, Raven Palos, Janessa Gutierrez and DaKota Castillo. Two great great-grandchildren Noah and Ariah Torres.



Lilly is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, infant son, Ramon Diaz, sisters, Sarah Ornelas, Lola Valadez and Aurora Hinojos, two brothers, Elias Lopez and Issac Lopez, and her parents.



God's powerful, gentle, humble Spirit living in you made you wise, beautiful and all giving. Also because you meditated in God's word day and night you became like a tree planted by streams of water, gave its fruit in its season, your leaf never withered away and prospered in everything you did. Thank you Mom for always teaching, guiding and loving everyone who crossed your path.



You shall surely be missed by everyone. Good-bye my beautiful flower, enjoy wearing your righteous crown which the Lord, you righteous Judge, has awarded to you.



Thank you to all my cousins who constantly sent flowers, gifts, greeting cards, phone calls and prayers to my Mom.



Thank you Christy Solis for loving and taking good care of Mom. Thank you members of Segunda Iglesia Bautista for the phone calls, visits and prayers. Thank you Laura, Stephanie, Rayna and the rest of the staff of Hospice of San Angelo for tending to my Mom.



Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, there was a private family graveside service. Arrangements were entrusted to Johnson's Funeral Home.









