Linda Dian Morgan
McCamey - Linda Dian (Catlett) Morgan, age 70, passed from this life on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born in Blackton, AR on Sunday July 31, 1949 to the late Benjamin Catlett and Bernice Anastasia (McCurley) Davis.
Linda was a wonderful mother, sister and friend. She loved her children and family more than anything. In her free time she enjoyed sewing and arts and crafts were her passion. Linda was also a Girl Scout leader for more than 10 years in Pecos and Grape Creek, TX.
Those left to cherish her love and memories are her son: James Morgan and wife Jana of McCamey, TX; daughters: Suzanne Frazier of McCamey, TX, Linda Morgan of McCamey, TX and Megan Morgan of San Antonio; sisters: Myra Devencia and Darlene Davis, both of Anaheim, CA; as well as one grandchild: Mitchell Morgan and husband Scott of San Antonio, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Benjamin Catlett and Bernice Anastasia (McCurley) Davis; husband: Henry Morgan and sister: Martha Jane Evans.
No services have been scheduled at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020