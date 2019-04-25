Services
Shaffer-Nichols Chapel
301 South Drake
Iraan, TX 79744
(915) 639-2467
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Iraan Church of Christ
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Church of Christ fellowship hall
Resources
Linda Harper Harris


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Harper Harris Obituary
Linda Harper Harris

Iraan - Linda Harper Harris, age 76, passed away on April 22, 2019, due to complications from cancer and heart failure in Houston, Texas. She was born on July 29, 1942, in San Angelo, Texas to Lloyd and Dean Harper. She married the love of her life, Bobby Gerald Harris, on August 6, 1979. She was preceded in death by Bobby, her parents, brother Ray Harper, and her grandson Jeffery.

When she married Bobby, she lovingly accepted the role of mother to his 3 children in addition to the 4 children she had. She chose to love them as her own, and they all loved her dearly. As one of her grandchildren wrote in a tribute to her, "She definitely loved all her children. Her step children were nothing less than her children; she loved each one of them unconditionally." Proverbs 31:28-Her children rise up and call her blessed.

Linda loved people and never met a stranger. Every kid in the neighborhood loved coming to Linda and Bobby Law's house to play and visit. She loved dreaming big dreams. But mostly, loved fulfilling them through the lives of her children and grandchildren. She had a strong sense of duty as a wife and a mother and loved doing both. Above all, she loved the Lord.

Her life was a living example of one of her favorite Bible verses, Ephesians 4:32-"And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."

She is survived by her children Lloyd Bliznak, Rex Bliznak, Barbara Bliznak and boyfriend James Lyon, Candi Hughlett and husband Ron, Brandi Killam, Sue Boggs and husband Jon, and Jody Harris and wife Nina, her sister Carolyn Killion, brother Dan Harper and partner Dave, Dennis and wife Dee. She is also survived by 9 wonderful grandchildren; Mallory, Malena, Emily, Jennifer, Chrissy, Victoria, Taylor, Trent, Tori, and Ryan. She had an amazing 11 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way. Family and friends know that she would be heartbroken if her beloved dog, Mitzi Joy, wasn't included.

Viewing and visitation is on Thursday, April 25 from 5-7pm at Shaffer-Nichols Chapel 301 South Drake St, Iraan, Texas. Services will be on Friday, April 26 at 11am at the Iraan Church of Christ. Graveside services will follow at Iraan Cemetery. Please join us for lunch and celebration of Mom's life at 1:30pm-Church of Christ fellowship hall.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 25, 2019
