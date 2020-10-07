Linda Kay Allard
San Angelo - Linda Kay Allard (Wagner), age 77, of San Angelo, went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday morning, October 4, 2020 at Braden Park Assisted Living and Memory Care.
Linda was born September 4, 1943 in Durant, Oklahoma, a daughter of the late Mary Helen and Earl Wagner. She moved to Texas as a child, and attended Lake View High School. Averaging 28 points per game, she lead the Lake View women's basketball team to two district titles. She went on to play for the Flying Queens at Wayland Baptist, where she was an All-American in 1963. A former coach once said about Linda, "She didn't run, she didn't jog, she glided." Although she leaves behind a remarkable athletic career, she was an inspiration to all who knew her, on and off the court. Linda served as the Secretary to the Superintendent of Grape Creek ISD for 24 years before retiring to build a dream home on the Concho River with her husband.
Linda was a wonderfully devoted wife of 48 years to the late James Edward Allard and mother to Scott, Beverly, Debra, and Kelly Allard. She was a loving Grandmother to Channing Martinez, Raye Jones, Katelyn Pool, Nicholas Ramirez, and Nia Allison. Linda is also survived by her five great-grandchildren who she showered with love (and cookies).
Linda greeted every person she encountered with a warm smile and a cure-all hug, and she will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.
A Visitation will be held at Harper Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Friday, October 9, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Grape Creek Cemetery at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 10, 2020.
