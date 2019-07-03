|
|
Linda Waunice Abalos
Kennedale - Linda Waunice Abalos of Kennedale, passed away on July 1, 2019 at the age of 69. She was born on May 10, 1950 to Jo-Nell and Maurice Yarbrough, and grew up in Robert Lee, TX with her siblings Wanda Yarbrough, Wadren Yarbrough, and LaVina Rivera. She married Tony Abalos and raised 3 children, Kimberly, Carson and Tyler. She had two grandchildren, Brayden and Mac, who she loved to spend time with.
Waunice was a wonderful wife, terrific mother and dedicated grandmother. She had a great sense of humor and her warmth was felt by all. Waunice was retired from the post office after 25 years of service. She was greatly loved and will be missed everyday. We love you and know you will always be with us!!
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 3, 2019