Lionel Otho Crisp
San Angelo - Lionel Otho Crisp, born December 13, 1935, on a ranch in southern Menard County, passed away at home on Sunday morning in Loraine, Texas, surrounded by family.
He graduated Midland High, McCurrey College and Cisco College, served a tour in the U.S. Army. As he returned home, he worked for Texas Electric in Wink, Texas. The family moved to Monahans where he worked to retirement for Halliburton. He furthered his education and was City Marshall of Thorntonville and spent several years with Midland County Sheriff's Office.
He is preceded in death by his parents Mr. Othar Crisp and Mrs. Elizabeth Crisp; his wife of 62 years, Mrs. Earline Crisp.
He is survived by their two children, Mrs. Kathleen Krone and husband Doug of Big Spring, Texas; Mr. Neal Crisp and wife Amber of Cisco, Texas. There are 13 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 1 expecting, along with 12 great-great-grandchildren.
A special thanks to Ms. Laura Conaway, Ms. Katie Strickland, Ms. Brooke Bayes, and Ms. Vicky Jones.
Due to the coronavirus, and social distancing guidelines of event limits of 10 people, the graveside service will be streamed for family and friends. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020