1/1
Liza Rene Perkins
Liza Rene Perkins

Lubbock - Liza Rene Perkins died on August 20, 2020. Liza was born in Lubbock, Texas on August 27. 1978 to Freddy Perkins and Laura Bermea Perkins.

Liza grew up in San Angelo, Texas and attended Lakeview High School before moving to Lewisville, Texas. Liza worked for GTE before marrying and having two sons.

Survivor include son Daniel Figueroa; son Marcus Figueroa; mother Laura Perkins and Father Freddy Perkins.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Emmanuel Worship Center located at 1102 70th street in Lubbock, Texas.




Published in GoSanAngelo from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
