Lloyd Andrew Langley
San Angelo - Lloyd Andrew Langley, 87, of San Angelo, passed away on September, 11, 2020. He was born on September 18, 1932 in Mineral Wells to William Andrew and Eva Marie Langley. Although Lloyd only obtained a 10th grade education, he entered the workforce early to help support his family as an agricultural laborer. He later got a job working for Goodyear Tire & Rubber, where he quickly became the inspection supervisor. Ultimately retired after 48 years of service.
Lloyd had his only child, daughter, Debbie Langley in 1955. In 1983, he married "Mickey;" they were wed 30 years. Lloyd had a fascination with his own particular brand of "mechanical engineering." He could always be found tinkering and fixing all manner of things. He will always be remembered for his larger than life personality, his quick wit and humor, and his constant compassion and care for those in need, whether on two legs or four.
Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald Clifton, and spouses Sarah Blanche, and Mildred "Mickey" Irene. He is survived by his two sisters, Betty Thrash and Shirley Klavon, brother Robert Raymond, daughter Debbie Marie, granddaughter Dawn Richter, great grandchildren Catherine, Alexander, Sophia, and soon to be Cyrus, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
A luncheon will be held at San Angelo Cowboy Church, located at 4015 N. Chadbourne San Angelo, TX 76903 on October 4th at 12:30 PM with a Celebration of life to follow at 1PM.
Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com