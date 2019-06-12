|
Lloyd Neal Woodfin, Sr.
San Angelo - Lloyd Neal Woodfin, Sr., 83 was born on September 26, 1935 to Neal Smith and Dora Mae (Lusk) Woodfin in Maple, TX. He went to be with his Lord and Saviour on June 9, 2019.
Lloyd married Mivan Shipman on October 3, 1955 in Carlsbad, NM. She was the love of his life - soulmates forever. She preceded him in death in April 2003.
Dad/Pawpaw was the most generous and kind person you could ever meet. He was generous with his time, money, knowledge and especially his love. No one could match his capacity to love his family and friends. He would give you the shirt off his back even if it was the only one he had.
He loved the outdoors whether it was camping with his family or hunting and fishing with his sons, grandsons and great-grandsons. Every year you could find him at the deer lease with whoever wanted to go and could be at his house before sunrise. Oh, the stories and memories that were made on those trips. Some that you could only know if you were in the "circle". Another great love of his was watching the Dallas Cowboys - win or lose.
He was the smartest man we all knew and could fix anything. If any of his kids or grandkids had a question about how to fix something, he would patiently teach them how to do it.
Lloyd was a car parts salesman all his life working at Rogers Ford, Sewell Ford, Miracle Ford, Jerry Frederick Lincoln-Mercury and ending his 50+ year career at Jim Bass Ford as a proud member of the Bass Bunch. The Bass family always treated him like one of their family even after he retired.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mivan, his daughter, Jaree, parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roy Lee and Audra Faye Shipman, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Myrna and Owen Haney, brother-in-law, Mike Shipman and two great-grandchildren.
Lloyd is survived by his daughters, Pamela Woodfin and Diane John (Haydn) and sons, Lloyd Woodfin, Jr. (Sheri) and Jarrod Woodfin, his grandchildren, Jerry Don Woodfin (Danielle), Heather Kwolek, Shannon Hitchcock (James), Brandon John (Amanda), Whitney Pyle (Zac), Davis Woodfin (Hannah), Elijah Woodfin, Cobi Woodfin, his great-grandchildren, Jaylea & Dawson Woodfin, Samantha Deloach, David Kwolek, Evan and Savannah Hitchcock, Landon & River John, Oakley, Huxley, Connley and Naara Pyle and Hadleigh Woodfin and one great-great-grandson, Wesley Deloach. He is also survived by his brother, Doug Woodfin (Nell) and sister, Sherry Hasty, brothers-in-law, Ed Shipman, Royce Shipman, Larry Hasty and sister-in-law, Veneta Herrington (Melvin Ray) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends he considered as family.
Lloyd was a member of Lifepoint Baptist Church.
Lloyd Woodfin, Sr. - the man, the myth, the legend - you will be greatly missed. Your passing has left a huge hole in our hearts that only time and He can heal. We love you bunches!!! Until we meet again.
Funeral services will be under the direction of Harper's Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 12th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the funeral home. Services will be at Lifepoint Baptist Church at 10:00am on Thursday, June 13th with Skip Woodfin (nephew) officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a contribution to .
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 12, 2019