Lloyd Ronald Huntley
San Angelo, TX
Ronny Huntley, 77, was born July 31, 1941 in San Angelo, Texas to Lloyd and Juanita Huntley. He passed Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Ronny, a graduate of Lake View High School continued to live in Tom Green County with a short stay in Abilene.
Ronny was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Kenni Jo Tarin. Survivors include children, Brian Huntley and wife, Missy; Steve Huntley; and Dallas Huntley; Sisters Laurette Ernst and husband Ray, Elaine Lee and husband Tom. Grandchildren are Ron Huntley, Zane Huntley, Stephanie Nicole Huntley, Hunter Wood, Liliana Rangel, Jacob Rangel, Whitney Tarin, Lucas Blanco and Savannah Mendoza, 7 great-grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. He will be missed!
In Ronny's younger years he was an avid fisherman and game hunter. He loved to host fish fries and cook the catfish caught from his front yard earthen tank. His grandchildren enjoyed feeding his fish, catching his fish, and eating them. Ronny was a Mama's boy (and everyone knew it). They were partners in 42, 84, and dominoes, and basically unbeatable. Nothing was too good for her and he bought her anything she could ever wish for. He loved his Mama and his Mama loved him.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019, 10 am at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens under the direction of Johnson's Funeral Home.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 8, 2019