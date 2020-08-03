Dr. Lois Baldwin Southern



Dr. Lois Baldwin Southern went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was a doctor of chiropractic medicine, and more importantly, a proud witness of Jesus. Lois dedicated her life to helping others on their journey to walk with Christ and shared the good Word with everyone she met. The Southern family would like to thank the Westside Baptist Church family and Pastor Joe for their prayers, love, and kindness they shared with Lois over the years. The family would also like to thank Sterling City Nursing & Rehab and Kindred Hospice for the care and compassion shown during the last years of her life on Earth. As stated in Matthew 25:21, when Jesus called Lois home, he said unto her "Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord." In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Lois' name to West Side Baptist Church 3980 W Houston Harte Expy, San Angelo, TX 76901.









