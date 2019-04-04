|
Lois Durane Powell-Bowman
San Angelo - John 11: 25-26 declares, "Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. Believest thou this?"
Lois Durane Powell-Bowman was born to the late Jerry and Eulla Powell on June 20, 1951. The Lord called Lois from labor to reward on April 1, 2019 and the gates of heaven received her with open arms. She married the love of her life, AD Bowman, and throughout their loving relationship, Lois always called AD "the Boss" while she was "the CEO."
Throughout her life, Lois enjoyed going to church, being with children, and cooking for those who were in need. Lois' life was a reflection of Matthew 25:40 where Jesus said, "Verily I say unto you, inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me." She had the gift of hospitality and she and brother AD opened up their home to family, friends, and the occasional passer-by.
She was a faithful employee at the San Angelo State School in Carlsbad for 27 years. Her dream was to become a teacher in the public-school system, but our heavenly Father fulfilled her dream by calling her to teach Sunday School at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church. She also faithfully served on the Usher Ministry, Director of the Outreach Ministry, Vacation Bible School, and Feed the Children Ministry. She had a smile that would warm your heart and the sound of her laugh could be felt throughout the church and will be sorely missed.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Eulla Powell and her brother, Joseph Powel. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, AD Bowman, of San Angelo, Texas, her sister Jerry Graves, of San Angelo, Texas; her brother, Leonard Powell, of Hurst, Texas; and her loving daughter, LaShawndra (Muffy) Powell, of San Angelo, Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Luke, Adam, and Micah Williams, of San Angelo, Texas whom she loved dearly; her nieces and nephews, Jaqueline Smith, Andrala Crenshaw, Coley Hudson, Lisa Hawkins and her husband Jonathan, Alicia Thompson, Robert Lathan, Leonard Powell, JR., numerous other nieces and nephews as well as her special friends, Sandra Mitchell Toledo, Ohio and Jeffie Madkins, of San Angelo, Texas; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M., Friday, April 5, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home. A private memorial service will be held in order to honor Lois's wishes.
Lois would want us to remember that the Word declares, "Behold, I show you a mystery; we shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall all be changed" (1 Corinthians 15:51-52).
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 4, 2019