Lois Imogene Roach
San Angelo
Lois Imogene Roach passed from this life March 8, 2019, at the age of ninety-nine years and four months. She was born outside of Elmore City, Oklahoma on November 3, 1919, to Joseph Scotland Ball and Josie Belle Patterson Ball. She married William Thomas "Bill" Roach on April 5, 1936. Five children came from that union, four sons and one daughter. Her claim to fame was "I raised a house full of Roaches."
She is survived by her 5 children and their spouses, Bill Jr. and Sally Roach of Weslaco, TX, Kenneth and Mary Roach of Georgetown, TX, Joe and Connie Roach of Nacogdoches, TX, Larry and Cathy Roach of San Angelo, and Becky and Robert Talley of San Angelo. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren
Jean Roach, mother and grandmother, loved life and began each day with "Thank you Lord, for another day!" She was a member of Southgate Church of Christ when she passed away. She loved and was loved by many. Her burial was on March 11, 2019, at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 24, 2019