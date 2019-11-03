Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Mason

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Mason Obituary
Lois Mason

San Angelo - Lois Mason, age 100, of San Angelo, Texas passed away on Saturday November 2, 2019.

Lois was born April 21, 1919 in Oplin, Texas to Henry and Vera Jones. She graduated from Oplin High School and later began her clerical career. Lois worked for many years as a bookkeeper for companies such as Collins Department store and Knorr Furniture in Midland, Texas.

She married the love of her life, W. E. "Buzz" Mason on July 2, 1937. The couple welcomed two children- Dixie and Ray. Lois was a member of Grape Creek Baptist Church and had a strong faith. She loved spending time with family and visiting with friends. She will be deeply missed by those who had the privilege of knowing her. Lois was preceded in death by her husband W. E. "Buzz" Mason.

She is survived by; daughter Dixie Puckett; and son Ray Mason; 5 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. A visitation for Lois will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Johnson's Funeral Home. A graveside service will occur Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Rogers Cemetery, Taylor County, Texas. The family wishes to thank all of the compassionate caregivers for all of the TLC Lois received.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -