|
|
Lois Mason
San Angelo - Lois Mason, age 100, of San Angelo, Texas passed away on Saturday November 2, 2019.
Lois was born April 21, 1919 in Oplin, Texas to Henry and Vera Jones. She graduated from Oplin High School and later began her clerical career. Lois worked for many years as a bookkeeper for companies such as Collins Department store and Knorr Furniture in Midland, Texas.
She married the love of her life, W. E. "Buzz" Mason on July 2, 1937. The couple welcomed two children- Dixie and Ray. Lois was a member of Grape Creek Baptist Church and had a strong faith. She loved spending time with family and visiting with friends. She will be deeply missed by those who had the privilege of knowing her. Lois was preceded in death by her husband W. E. "Buzz" Mason.
She is survived by; daughter Dixie Puckett; and son Ray Mason; 5 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. A visitation for Lois will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Johnson's Funeral Home. A graveside service will occur Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Rogers Cemetery, Taylor County, Texas. The family wishes to thank all of the compassionate caregivers for all of the TLC Lois received.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019