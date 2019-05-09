|
Lois Nell Wagley
San Angelo - Lois Wagley, 71, of San Angelo, entered Heaven May 6, 2019, as Jesus opened his arms and spoke to Lois, "Well done, my good and faithful servant". A celebration of her life will be held at 10A.M. on May 10, 2019 at Word of Life Church in San Angelo, TX. Burial will follow at 2P.M. at Schleicher County Cemetery.
Lois was born in Iraan, TX on November 5, 1947 to W.T."Tom" Truesdell and Merle Truesdell. She was the oldest of four children; Tom, Mary Beth and Lisa. After graduation of McCamey High School, Lois graduated College from Sul Ross University and later gained her Master's Degree in Education from Angelo State University. Lois pursued a lifelong career in education. In 40 plus years, she taught all grade levels in the classroom. Lois retired 5 years ago in Education Administration in San Angelo.
Lois loved the church as Christ loved the church. Lois took her teaching passion and experience to the halls of the church. She loved teaching bible classes, ladies' groups and talking about The Lord to anybody that would listen. Her Christ like example will shine for many years to past students, friends, co-workers and her beloved family.
Lois is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Joe "Jody" Wagley, her mother Merle Truesdell of San Angelo, son Scott and Shannon Akins of Abilene, son Blake and Amy Akins of Flower Mound, step daughter Gail Wagley of San Angelo, brother Tom and Yvonne Truesdell, sister Lisa Truesdell and Dorothy Douthit of San Angelo, mother-in-Law Callie Wagley, sister-in-law Jan and Gary Pair of San Antonio. She was blessed with 5 grandchildren, Connor, Will, Ellie, Addison and Nolan as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Tom Truesdell, sister Mary Beth Golson, step son Chad Wagley.
Her Grandson Wrote: "There's not many like Grammy out there. She loved all of her grandchildren so much, she took care of us and always kept our spirits lifted high. If you did not know Grammy you missed out on an amazing, beautiful, God loving woman. Knowing that she will be watching my games this week from the Stands of Gold with a big smile on her face makes me happy. Grammy will be missed"
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 9, 2019