San Angelo - Lois Rae Trollinger, 86, of San Angelo, Texas passed away on April 7, 2019. Lois was born to Wes and Ada Cummins in Beatrice, Nebraska on September 30, 1932. She married the love of her life, William Louis Trollinger, on November 25, 1951. Lois worked at Sears selling carpet in Houston for a while and was a homemaker as well. She volunteered at San Angelo Community Hospital from 1992 until 2011. Lois enjoyed reading, sewing, baking, and fishing. She loved life and spending time with friends and family. Lois is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 40 years, William Trollinger; brothers, Burdette Terry and Russel Cummins, and a sister-in-law, Eunice Terry. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Robert Trollinger of San Angelo; son, Alan Trollinger and wife Alba of San Angelo; daughter, Cheryl Wessels and husband Gerald of Wharton, TX; son, Bruce Trollinger of San Angelo; grandchildren, Steven Trollinger, Michael McCollum, Carlos Agudelo, and Cheri Wessels; great grandchildren, Colyn McCollum, Reese Trollinger, Chance McCollum, Caitlyn McCollum, Jalani Carr, Tess Trollinger, Lainey Trollinger, and J'Anna Carr; great-great grandcholdren, Brayden McCollum, Landon Amaya, Alejandro Flores and Elijah Flores; brother, Donald Cummins and Wife Carol of Modesto, CA and sister-in-law, Jackie Cummins. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A family visitation will be held from 10 am to 12 pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Johnson's Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 11, 2019