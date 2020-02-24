|
Lonnie L. Buck III
San Angelo - On Friday, February 21, 2020, Lonnie L. (Buddy) Buck III passed away at the age of 72. Dad was born on September 30, 1947 in San Angelo, Texas to Lonnie and Imogene (Young) Buck. Dad married Rebecca Behringer in December 1966 and together they raised two children, Jennifer and Kevin.
Dad enjoyed a varied career working as a mechanic, radio DJ, musician, teacher, and owned several businesses. As a mechanic, Dad worked for his grandfather and father at Jess Young's Garage and later owned the business and Buddy's Auto Parts, as a teacher he taught mechanics at Edison Jr. High for San Angelo Independent School District and Western Texas College in Snyder, TX. He also owned Cactus RC Hobbies and was the home distributor for the Dallas Morning News in San Angelo. At the beginning of his working life Dad worked as a radio DJ in Junction, TX and finished his career working for the KGKL family of stations in San Angelo.
A lifelong musician, Dad played multiple instruments, the violin being his primary instrument. He played in several bands through the years and lead his own band, Spur of the Moment playing alongside many local musicians including his brother Jess. He also shared his love of music by teaching those who asked for help.
Dad also loved to cook, always willing to try a new recipe, cooking style, ingredient or kitchen gadget. Although many cuisines and styles were tried throughout the years, he and Mom enjoyed cooking Chinese the most. We remember his joy in planning, cooking and sharing food with a group of family and friends.
Dad is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rebecca; children Jennifer (Hair) and Kevin; Son in law Michael; grandchildren Katherine, Maya and Amial Hair; Brother and sister in law, Jess and Beth Buck; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dad's life was well lived, filled with kindness, compassion, music, animals, friends and family. He never met a stranger and was quick with words of encouragement and a helping hand when needed.
He will be greatly missed.
A visitation will be held for family and friends on Sunday, March 1st from 2:00-4:00pm at Harper Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care, Angelo Kidney Connection, the doctors, nurses and aides in the emergency room, the fifth and sixth floors of Shannon Hospital, and the staff at Comfort Keepers.
In the spirit Dad's love of cooking and sharing food, a donation to Meals for the Elderly in lieu of flowers is appreciated.
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020