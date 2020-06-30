Lonnie P. Kellermeier
Mereta - Lonnie Paul Kellermeier, 55, of Mereta, went to be with the Lord on June 29, 2020 doing what he loved- farming. He was born on October 23, 1964 in San Angelo, TX to Clarence and Marjorie Kellermeier. A vigil service with rosary will be held at St. Ambrose Church on Wednesday, July 1st at 6:00 pm. The funeral mass will also be held at St. Ambrose Church on Thursday, July 2nd at 10:00 am.
Lonnie grew up on a farm in Mereta, TX with his parents and older sibling. He met is wife Melissa and got married in Wall, TX at the St. Ambrose Church. Lonnie's hobbies growing up included helping on the family farm, taking care of his livestock, and competing in FFA. Everyone who knew Lonnie, knew that he would rarely miss a major stock show in Texas. He carried on his passion for stock shows with his children through raising steers. He spent his days working hard to support his family in his career as a farmer. He enjoyed planting unique crops such as zucchini, squash, turf, and his most memorable, a field of sunflowers for his wife, Melissa. Lonnie loved being a part of agriculture and stayed involved at a local and national level by being on the national board of Calcot, local board of NRCS, and being a director with the new LoneStar Farmer's Co-op. He went by many names including husband, dad, paw, son, brother, uncle, LK, and cousin Lonnie. Lonnie's loyalty, big heart, mentorship to the youth, and outgoing personality will forever be remembered. Across the state of Texas he was known by all and friends to many.
He is survived by wife, Melissa Kellermeier; children Karli and husband Tevin Powers, Koy and wife Hannah Kellermeier, Korby and wife Madi Kellermeier, and Kriss and husband Lane Oliver; grandchildren Kynli Powers and two on the way that he gets to meet from heaven; parents Marjorie Kellermeier and late Clarence Kellermeier; sibling Sammy Kellermeier and wife Charlotte Kellermeier, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers for the funeral service include Bill Belew, Carl Broz, Darrell Cmerek, Zane Friend, Greg Hoelscher, Cecil Kalina, Harvey Kalina, Jonathan Krenek, Coby Mills, Juan Santiago, Karl Weishuhn, and Heath Wyatt. Honorary pallbearers are the board members of the Lonestar Farmers Coop; Paul Schwertner, Johnny Beach, Donnie Geistmann, Greg Matschek, Kenny Gully, Michael Hoelscher, Steve Jansa, Ralph Kellermeier, Joe Matthiesen, Brent Niehues, Jeffrey Schwartz, and Roger Strube.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wall FFA.
Family and friends may share condolences and sign
the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Mereta - Lonnie Paul Kellermeier, 55, of Mereta, went to be with the Lord on June 29, 2020 doing what he loved- farming. He was born on October 23, 1964 in San Angelo, TX to Clarence and Marjorie Kellermeier. A vigil service with rosary will be held at St. Ambrose Church on Wednesday, July 1st at 6:00 pm. The funeral mass will also be held at St. Ambrose Church on Thursday, July 2nd at 10:00 am.
Lonnie grew up on a farm in Mereta, TX with his parents and older sibling. He met is wife Melissa and got married in Wall, TX at the St. Ambrose Church. Lonnie's hobbies growing up included helping on the family farm, taking care of his livestock, and competing in FFA. Everyone who knew Lonnie, knew that he would rarely miss a major stock show in Texas. He carried on his passion for stock shows with his children through raising steers. He spent his days working hard to support his family in his career as a farmer. He enjoyed planting unique crops such as zucchini, squash, turf, and his most memorable, a field of sunflowers for his wife, Melissa. Lonnie loved being a part of agriculture and stayed involved at a local and national level by being on the national board of Calcot, local board of NRCS, and being a director with the new LoneStar Farmer's Co-op. He went by many names including husband, dad, paw, son, brother, uncle, LK, and cousin Lonnie. Lonnie's loyalty, big heart, mentorship to the youth, and outgoing personality will forever be remembered. Across the state of Texas he was known by all and friends to many.
He is survived by wife, Melissa Kellermeier; children Karli and husband Tevin Powers, Koy and wife Hannah Kellermeier, Korby and wife Madi Kellermeier, and Kriss and husband Lane Oliver; grandchildren Kynli Powers and two on the way that he gets to meet from heaven; parents Marjorie Kellermeier and late Clarence Kellermeier; sibling Sammy Kellermeier and wife Charlotte Kellermeier, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers for the funeral service include Bill Belew, Carl Broz, Darrell Cmerek, Zane Friend, Greg Hoelscher, Cecil Kalina, Harvey Kalina, Jonathan Krenek, Coby Mills, Juan Santiago, Karl Weishuhn, and Heath Wyatt. Honorary pallbearers are the board members of the Lonestar Farmers Coop; Paul Schwertner, Johnny Beach, Donnie Geistmann, Greg Matschek, Kenny Gully, Michael Hoelscher, Steve Jansa, Ralph Kellermeier, Joe Matthiesen, Brent Niehues, Jeffrey Schwartz, and Roger Strube.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wall FFA.
Family and friends may share condolences and sign
the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.