Lora H. Rawlings-Duncan
San Angelo - Lora H. Rawlings-Duncan, 90, of San Angelo, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born on October 11, 1929, in Hobbs, New Mexico to Thomas and Verdie Humble.
Lora attended Sterling City High School and Texas Tech majoring in Home Economics before she married Thomas Carter Rawlings in 1949. They were the second generation of a prominent ranching and farming family in the Water Valley, Sterling City, and Bronte areas. Lora lived at the Water Valley ranch from the time that she was 19 until she was 87 years old.
Lora and Tom raised 4 children. She was an active member of the Water Valley United Methodist Church. She was on the board for the United Campus Ministries at Angelo State University and was actively involved with the American Diabetes Association and the Water Valley Community Center. Her family, church, friends and community were priorities in her life. Lora was a woman of strong faith and resilience. She will be remembered for her compassion for others, her wonderful dinner rolls, fried chicken, desserts and remembering birthdays and anniversaries of everyone in the community.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Tom and Verdie Humble, her husband Tom Rawlings, sons John Edward Rawlings and David Robert Rawlings.
Lora is survived by her husband Carl Duncan, son Paul Rawlings, daughter Alice Rawlings Brown; grandchildren Russell Rawlings, John Honea, Katrina Graves, Elizabeth Honea, Rebecca Webb, Phillip Rawlings, Samuel Rawlings and Christina Brown; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service for the immediate family was held at the Water Valley Pioneer Cemetery on Tuesday, 3/24/2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a date to be announced later. The family asks that you make memorial donations in Lora's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the West Texas Rehabilitation Center.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020