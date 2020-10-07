Lorene Hill Brown
Canadian - Lorene Hill Brown, 80, of Canadian and Bronte, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Canadian, Texas
Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Brookshire Cemetery in Runnels County with Rev. Mark Turman, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors of Canadian.
Etta Lorene Hill was born March 10, 1940 to Ben & Hazel Hill in Canadian. She was the youngest of eight children. Lorene attended Canadian schools. She met Robert M. Brown as a young woman, they were married August 5, 1957. Lorene and Robert were married 63 years, they raised their family in the Bronte community. Being a farm and ranch wife, she was a woman with many talents and roles to fill the first being a mom. Robert said, "She was the best partner and ranch hand money could buy." The last twenty plus years Lorene and Robert divided their time between Bronte and the Hill family ranch in Roberts County. Lorene was a creative artistic woman, she was generous, sweet, hardworking, and loved by all that knew her.
Lorene was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; Radi Helen Doggett Wittsel, Clayton Hill, Clinton Hill, Una Butler, Dennis Hill, Arnold Hill and Marie Livezey; mother and father-in-law, Charlie and Willie Brown; sister and brother-in-law Lola and Charles Brown and brother-in-law, Homer Flannagan.
Survivors include husband, Robert Brown; daughter, Debbie Brown Diehm; son, Miles Brown; granddaughter, Monica Gauer; grandson, Derrick Gauer; great granddaughter, Serene; great grandson, Melvin and two sisters-in-law; Frankie Hill and Flora Flannagan.
Memorials can be made to Alzheimer's West Texas Chapter, 5410 S. Bell St., Suite 411, Amarillo, TX 79109.
