1/1
Lorene Hill Brown
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorene Hill Brown

Canadian - Lorene Hill Brown, 80, of Canadian and Bronte, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Canadian, Texas

Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Brookshire Cemetery in Runnels County with Rev. Mark Turman, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors of Canadian.

Etta Lorene Hill was born March 10, 1940 to Ben & Hazel Hill in Canadian. She was the youngest of eight children. Lorene attended Canadian schools. She met Robert M. Brown as a young woman, they were married August 5, 1957. Lorene and Robert were married 63 years, they raised their family in the Bronte community. Being a farm and ranch wife, she was a woman with many talents and roles to fill the first being a mom. Robert said, "She was the best partner and ranch hand money could buy." The last twenty plus years Lorene and Robert divided their time between Bronte and the Hill family ranch in Roberts County. Lorene was a creative artistic woman, she was generous, sweet, hardworking, and loved by all that knew her.

Lorene was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; Radi Helen Doggett Wittsel, Clayton Hill, Clinton Hill, Una Butler, Dennis Hill, Arnold Hill and Marie Livezey; mother and father-in-law, Charlie and Willie Brown; sister and brother-in-law Lola and Charles Brown and brother-in-law, Homer Flannagan.

Survivors include husband, Robert Brown; daughter, Debbie Brown Diehm; son, Miles Brown; granddaughter, Monica Gauer; grandson, Derrick Gauer; great granddaughter, Serene; great grandson, Melvin and two sisters-in-law; Frankie Hill and Flora Flannagan.

Memorials can be made to Alzheimer's West Texas Chapter, 5410 S. Bell St., Suite 411, Amarillo, TX 79109.

Sign the online guest register at www.carmichael-whatleyofcanadian.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Brookshire Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors of Canadian - Canadian, TX - Canadian
203 South 3rd Street
Canadian, TX 79014
(806) 323-6431
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors of Canadian - Canadian, TX - Canadian

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved